Russian Mi-8 helicopter with 22 people aboard goes missing
- World
A Russian Mi-8 helicopter carrying 22 people has gone missing in the Far East.Rescuers are searching for a helicopter that went missing in Russia’s Far East on Saturday with 22 people on board, New York Post reported.
The Mi-8 helicopter took off close to the Vachkazhets volcano in the Kamchatka region, but did not arrive at its destination as scheduled, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement.
It said it believed that 19 passengers and three crew members were on board.