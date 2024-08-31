Yandex metrika counter

Russian Mi-8 helicopter with 22 people aboard goes missing

A Russian Mi-8 helicopter carrying 22 people has gone missing in the Far East.

Rescuers are searching for a helicopter that went missing in Russia’s Far East on Saturday with 22 people on board, New York Post reported.

The Mi-8 helicopter took off close to the Vachkazhets volcano in the Kamchatka region, but did not arrive at its destination as scheduled, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement.

It said it believed that 19 passengers and three crew members were on board.

