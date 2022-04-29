+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian military shot down three Ukrainian Tochka-U missiles, six drones and Smerch MLRS shells in one day, Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

“Russian air defense systems destroyed six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the settlements of Zavody, Semyonovka, Rubizhne, Chervony Oskol, Sukhaya Kamenka and Lyubimovka,” he said.

Tochka-U missiles struck in the sky over Izyum, Novaya Dmitrovka and Sukha Kamenka, and rockets from the Smerch multiple launch rocket system hit near the village of Topolskoye, the Major General added.

