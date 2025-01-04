Russian passenger plane makes emergency landing in Egypt

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Airbus A321 flight bound for Russia’s Yekaterinburg made an emergency landing at Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt, the Egyptian civil aviation ministry said.

"A Russian plane safely landed at the Sharm El Sheikh international airport after it was requested to return due to a sudden technical malfunction," it said, adding that the plane made a U-turn after one of its engines failed, News.Az reports, citing TASS. There were 236 passengers aboard. No one was hurt.The Urals Airlines, the plane’s operator, confirmed reports about the accident. "A signal about a malfunction in engine N1 came when flight U61876 bound from Sharm El Sheikh for Yekaterinburg was gaining height. For safety considerations, the crew made a decision to return to the Egyptian airport and landed there safely," the airlines’ press service said.

News.Az