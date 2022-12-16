Russian peacekeepers' supply vehicles pass along Lachin road without any issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Supply vehicles of Russian peacekeepers have recently passed along the Lachin road without any problems, News.az reports.

This fact proves that the Lachin road is not blocked by Azerbaijan's peaceful protesters – contrary to what Armenia is trying to get across.

Earlier, the Armenian media spread fake news that the Azerbaijanis allegedly blocked the Lachin road and didn’t let the supply vehicles through.

Representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been protesting near Shusha, close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area. The protest is being held against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources.

News.Az