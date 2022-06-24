Yandex metrika counter

Russian Railways partly suspends transit to Poland via Belarus

Russian Railways has suspended shipments of certain goods moved by transit via Belarus to Poland, the press service of the Russian railway operator said, News.az reports.

"Shipments of certain goods routed to Poland by transit via Belarus have been suspended," the company said.

No complete stop of traffic to Poland is the case in point, Russian Railways noted.


