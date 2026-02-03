Russian school incidents spark safety concerns

In the Krasnoyarsk region, investigators said a 14-year-old student from a school in the town of Kodinsk allegedly attacked a classmate following a reported conflict linked to a teacher. Law enforcement officials confirmed that the injured student was hospitalized for treatment, while the suspected attacker was detained by authorities, News.Az reports, citing Russia’s Investigative Committee.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said criminal cases have been opened, although specific charges have not yet been publicly disclosed. Officials said investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances behind the incident.

In a separate case earlier the same day, authorities reported that a ninth-grade student in the city of Ufa allegedly attacked a teacher and three classmates using a plastic pneumatic airsoft-style weapon. The victims received medical assistance, and law enforcement launched an investigation into the incident.

The two cases have drawn public attention to student safety, school conflict management and youth mental health support systems. Education and law enforcement authorities are expected to review the incidents to determine whether additional preventive measures or school security protocols may be needed.

Officials have urged schools and families to strengthen communication and early intervention measures to help prevent conflicts from escalating into violence. Investigations into both incidents are continuing.