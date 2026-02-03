Russia on alert after Ufa school attack - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A student has been detained following a school attack in the Russian city of Ufa that left one person injured, according to local media reports.

The incident reportedly involved a ninth-grade student who was armed with a non-lethal traumatic pistol. Preliminary information suggests the weapon was discharged during the incident, and a teacher was injured. Authorities quickly intervened and detained the suspect. Further details about the victim’s condition have not been widely disclosed, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

The case comes amid heightened concern over school safety incidents involving minors. Law enforcement and education officials are expected to investigate the motives behind the attack, the circumstances leading up to it, and how the student obtained the weapon.

In a separate case reported a day earlier, a court in Omsk ordered the arrest of a 14-year-old teenager accused of supporting the ideology of the banned Columbine-related movement in Russia. According to investigators, the suspect had allegedly been developing a plan targeting a school using weapons and explosives. Authorities intervened before any attack took place.

Russian officials classify the Columbine-related movement as extremist and have banned it, citing concerns about the spread of violent ideologies among young people online. Experts have repeatedly warned about the influence of harmful online communities and the importance of early prevention, monitoring, and psychological support for teenagers showing signs of distress or radicalization.

Education authorities across Russia have been increasing security measures in schools, including tighter access control, surveillance systems, and cooperation with law enforcement. Specialists also stress the importance of school psychologists, anti-bullying programs, and digital literacy education to help students recognize and avoid dangerous online content.

The latest Ufa incident is likely to renew debate about youth mental health, school security standards, and parental supervision of teenagers’ online activity. Officials typically urge families and educators to pay attention to behavioral changes in adolescents and to seek professional help when needed.

Investigations into the Ufa attack are ongoing, and authorities are expected to release more verified details as they become available.

News.Az