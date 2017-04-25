Yandex metrika counter

Russian schoolboy hospitalized after being attacked by lion

A 15-year-old schoolboy was hospitalized after being attacked by a lion in the city of Engels, Russia’s Saratov oblast, APA reported citing RIA Novosti.

As the boy said, he was bitten by a lion belonging to a 25-year-old woman.
 
The life of the teenager is not in danger, his condition is assessed as satisfactory.

