Russian schoolboy hospitalized after being attacked by lion
- 25 Apr 2017 10:01
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- World
A 15-year-old schoolboy was hospitalized after being attacked by a lion in the city of Engels, Russia’s Saratov oblast, APA reported citing RIA Novosti.
As the boy said, he was bitten by a lion belonging to a 25-year-old woman.
The life of the teenager is not in danger, his condition is assessed as satisfactory.
