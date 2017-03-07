Russian soldier dies in Palmyra protecting military advisors — ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Contract soldier Artyom Gorbynov was conducting a mission in the Syrian Arab Republic to protect a group of Russian military advisors."

A Russian contract soldier died near Syrian Palmyra on March 2, when a group of IS militants attempted to attack the positions of Syrian troops, where Russian military advisors were at the moment, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday, according to TASS.

"Contract soldier Artyom Gorbynov was conducting a mission in the Syrian Arab Republic to protect a group of Russian military advisors. Gorbunov died on March 2 in the area of Palmyra, rebuffing an attempt by a group of Islamic State militants to attack positions of Syrian troops, where Russian military advisers were at the moment," the Defense Ministry reported.

The ministry said the Russian soldier was recommended for an award posthumously.

News.Az

News.Az