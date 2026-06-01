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Newly released satellite imagery has confirmed a successful Ukrainian drone strike on a critical Russian fuel hub, exposing Russia's struggle to repair its targeted energy infrastructure.

The images, surfaced by investigative outlet Skhemy, show clear structural damage to at least one massive fuel storage tank at the linear production and control station in Armavir, located within Russia's Krasnodar region, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

Photo: aftermath of the strikes on the oil depot in Armavir (t.me/cxemu)

The high-resolution photos also tell a broader story of a crippled supply chain. A second tank right on the same property—originally blasted during a previous Ukrainian drone raid back in March—is captured completely untouched by repair crews. Months after the initial attack, Russia has failed to either fix or replace the vital storage asset.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy verified the operation, confirming it was a targeted special operation executed by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Zelenskyy emphasized that systematically dismantling Russia's military-industrial capabilities is central to Kyiv's asymmetric strategy to force Moscow into peace negotiations.

The Armavir hit was part of a larger, coordinated wave of weekend operations. On the night of May 30, multiple Ukrainian drones swarmed fuel targets across Russia and occupied Crimea, sparking massive blazes at a port facility in Taganrog and threatening key oil infrastructure in Feodosia. These consecutive blows are triggering domestic fuel anxiety. According to reports from Reuters and Bloomberg, the relentless drone campaign is causing a measurable dent in the Kremlin's energy sector, with Russian diesel production actively dropping for the second month in a row.

News.Az