Russian trade representative building bombed in Damascus

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported of mortar shelling on the country's trade representative building in the Syrian capital. No casualties were sustained, but the building itself is severely damaged, APA reports quoting Sputnik.

The ministry urged international and regional partners to make objective value judgments about the shelling.

"There are no casualties. The building is inflicted significant material damage. We strongly condemn another terrorist attack against the diplomatic mission of Russia in Damascus, which has become a link in the chain of crimes committed by them [terrorists] against the peaceful population of the Syrian capital in recent days," the ministry said in a statement.

Shortly before that, a source told Sputnik that the diplomatic area of Damascus sustained mortar shelling on Tuesday, adding that the building of the Russian trade mission of was bombed.

News.Az

