Russian TV protester listed as wanted fugitive

Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, famous for staging an on-air protest against Russia's war in Ukraine, has been put on Moscow's wanted list after her ex-husband reported she had escaped from pre-trial house arrest, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Ovsyannikova, 44, was given two months' house arrest in August, and faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of spreading fake news about Russia's armed forces.

The case relates to a protest in July when she stood on a river embankment opposite the Kremlin and held up a poster calling President Vladimir Putin a murderer and his soldiers fascists.

