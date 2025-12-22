Russian, Venezuelan FMs voice concern over U.S. actions in Caribbean

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian and Venezuelan foreign ministers on Monday voiced grave concern over "increasing escalatory actions" by Washington in the Caribbean Sea, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

During a phone conversation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said that the developments have far-reaching consequences for the region and pose a threat to international shipping.

Lavrov reaffirmed Russia's comprehensive support and solidarity with the leadership and people of Venezuela under the current circumstances, said the ministry in a news release.

The two sides agreed to maintain close bilateral cooperation and coordinated actions on international platforms, primarily at the United Nations, to ensure respect for state sovereignty and the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, the ministry said.

