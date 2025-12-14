The US is strengthening its military presence in the Caribbean

The United States is reportedly boosting its military presence in the Caribbean amid mounting pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported this, citing satellite images and flight data, News.Az reports.

It is also noted that in recent days the United States has deployed refueling aircraft to the Dominican Republic.

As tensions between the United States and Venezuela mount, military activity in the Caribbean has reportedly increased significantly.

The US military has deployed approximately 15,000 troops to the region, including the world's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, and several other warships.

The United States currently has 11 warships in the Caribbean, as well as a large number of fighter aircraft.

News.Az