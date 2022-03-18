Russia's foreign minister says Russia will target any weapons shipments entering Ukraine
Any weapons shipments entering Ukraine will be a “legitimate” target for Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday, News.az reports citing Russian state news agency TASS.
"We have made it very clear that any cargo that will enter the territory of Ukraine, which we will consider ... [carrying] weapons, will become a legitimate target," he reportedly told state TV channel RT.