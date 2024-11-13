Russia’s FSB foils terrorist plot targeting key power station

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted a terrorist attack on an electrical substation in Nizhny Tagil that supplies power to a military-industrial facility and the Sverdlovsk Railway infrastructure.

"A Russian citizen born in 1997, who was affiliated with a pro-Ukrainian terrorist organization, was arrested during operational and investigative activities when he was planning to carry out a terrorist attack at an electrical substation in the city of Nizhny Tagil. The substation powers one of the region’s military-industrial facilities and the infrastructure of Sverdlovsk Railway," the FSB said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. "During the investigation, he pleaded guilty," the FSB added.It was revealed that the detainee had materials for producing an improvised explosive device and had been communicating with Ukrainian security services via Telegram.The Investigative Committee of Russia in the Sverdlovsk Region has initiated a criminal case under part 3 of Article 30 and part 2 of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (attempted act of terrorism), which carries a sentence of up to fifteen years in prison. The suspect has been taken into custody.

News.Az