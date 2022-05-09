Russia's Victory Day air shows canceled across the country

+ ↺ − 16 px

Planned Victory Day air shows were canceled in locations across Russia, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, and the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, News.az reports citing TASS.

The decision raised eyebrows among foreign military analysts watching Moscow's Victory Day parade on Monday. The parade had been expected to feature 77 aircraft flying over the capital's Red Square, including eight MiG-29 fighters flying in a “Z” formation to show support for Russian troops fighting in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow's air show was canceled due to weather conditions, according to state news agency RIA Novosti. Aviation shows were also canceled in Samara, Kaliningrad, and Murmansk, TASS wrote.

