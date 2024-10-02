+ ↺ − 16 px

RuTube, a video hosting service promoted by Russia as a replacement for YouTube, is no longer available in the Google Play app store, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

In a statement on its Telegram channel, Rutube noted, “There was a funny mix-up in the Google Play store: instead of introducing strict sanctions, the Rutube app became available only in the US! Americans are already actively studying the art of Russian stand-up comedy and culinary master classes on making dumplings, while Russians are surprised that their national video hosting suddenly became a ‘Hollywood exclusive.’”The Rutube app was removed from the App Store on August 10, with the company citing sanctions imposed by the American firm as the reason for its disappearance.

News.Az