Musk says Tesla, SpaceX AI to ramp up Nvidia chip orders

+ ↺ − 16 px

Billionaire Elon Musk said late Wednesday that his companies, SpaceX AI and Tesla, plan to continue purchasing Nvidia chips at scale as they expand their artificial intelligence capabilities.

Musk noted that Tesla is developing its fifth-generation AI chip, designed to support its autonomous driving ambitions. These chips power the company’s self-driving systems, including its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In a separate post on X, Musk said the upcoming AI5 chip can also be used for training in data centers but is primarily optimized for edge computing applications. This includes use in Tesla’s humanoid robot Optimus and its Robotaxi platform.

He also revealed that Tesla expects a broader rollout of an updated version of its Full Self-Driving (Supervised) software within the next few weeks.

Musk added that Tesla’s Terafab project, aimed at producing AI chips, is set to launch within seven days.

Last month, SpaceX acquired xAI in an all-stock deal ahead of a potential major initial public offering later this year. This marks the first time Musk has referred to the combined entity as SpaceX AI.

News.Az