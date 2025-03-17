Rwanda severs diplomatic relations with Belgium

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rwanda on Monday severed its diplomatic relations with Belgium, citing Brussels' "pitiful attempts to sustain its neocolonial delusions."

"The government of Rwanda today notified the government of Belgium of its decision to sever diplomatic relations, effective immediately," the Rwandan foreign ministry said in a statement. "Rwanda's decision has been taken after careful consideration of several factors, all linked with Belgium's pitiful attempts to sustain its neocolonial delusions," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Belgium, describing Kigali's move as "disproportionate," said it will take similar measures.

