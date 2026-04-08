Erdoğan supports peace initiative to end war in call with Sharif

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According to a statement from Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Office, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan praised Pakistan’s peace initiative to resolve the Gulf conflict and lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his leadership in striving to end the hostilities.

During a phone call, Erdoğan conveyed his congratulations to Sharif over what he described as a historic initiative aimed at ending the conflict in the region. He praised the Pakistani leader’s “bold and sagacious” leadership in advancing diplomatic efforts to stop a war that has caused widespread human suffering and extensive damage to infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Erdoğan also reaffirmed Türkiye’s full support for Pakistan’s efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.

Sharif expressed gratitude for Erdoğan’s support and endorsement, reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to promoting peace and stability both regionally and globally.

The two leaders held what officials described as a warm and cordial conversation, underscoring close ties between Türkiye and Pakistan.

News.Az