Ryan Gosling to join new 'Star Wars' film set for 2027 release
Photo: FilmMagic
Oscar-nominated actor Ryan Gosling is set to join the Star Wars universe, starring in a new film slated to hit theaters in May 2027, Lucasfilm has announced.
"Star Wars: Starfighter" will take place five years after the events of 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker," a Lucasfilm statement said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The movie is "an entirely new adventure featuring all-new characters set in a period of time that has not been explored on screen yet," the statement said.
Shawn Levy will direct and production will start in the fall. Levy directed Marvel's 2024 "Deadpool & Wolverine" film and episodes of Netflix's TV series "Stranger Things."
Gosling has been nominated for three Oscars, most recently for his role as Ken in 2023's "Barbie".
"Star Wars" is a science-fiction franchise created by George Lucas in 1977 and set in a galaxy far, far away.
The "Star Wars" films have brought in more than $5.1 billion at global box offices.