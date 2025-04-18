Ryan Gosling to join new 'Star Wars' film set for 2027 release

Oscar-nominated actor Ryan Gosling is set to join the Star Wars universe, starring in a new film slated to hit theaters in May 2027, Lucasfilm has announced.

The movie is "an entirely new adventure featuring all-new characters set in a period of time that has not been explored on screen yet," the statement said.

Shawn Levy will direct and production will start in the fall. Levy directed Marvel's 2024 "Deadpool & Wolverine" film and episodes of Netflix's TV series "Stranger Things."