Ryanair flight evacuated after engine fire at Brindisi airport - VIDEO

On Thursday morning, the engine of a Ryanair aircraft preparing for takeoff from Brindisi Airport in Puglia caught fire.

The fire prompted the evacuation of 184 passengers and crew members via emergency slides, News.Az reports, citing Italian media.

Nobody was injured.



The airport in Salento closed temporarily before it reopened following the incident, which took place while the plane was on the runway preparing for takeoff.

Two days ago, Bergamo's Oro al Serio international airport was shut down when the tires of another Ryanair flight landing from Barcelona burst, damaging the runway.

