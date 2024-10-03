Ryanair flight evacuated after engine fire at Brindisi airport - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday morning, the engine of a Ryanair aircraft preparing for takeoff from Brindisi Airport in Puglia caught fire.

@Ryanair #Boeing 737-8AS aircraft (9H-QCB) engine caught fire at #Brindisi Airport, Italy, nearly 200 passengers evacuated through emergency #evacuation slides .



Flight FR8826 was preparing for take-off at Brindisi Airport in Italy when flames appeared from the Right engine. pic.twitter.com/T8uUiZRcze — News.Az (@news_az) October 3, 2024

The fire prompted the evacuation of 184 passengers and crew members via emergency slides, News.Az reports, citing Italian media. Nobody was injured.The airport in Salento closed temporarily before it reopened following the incident, which took place while the plane was on the runway preparing for takeoff.Two days ago, Bergamo's Oro al Serio international airport was shut down when the tires of another Ryanair flight landing from Barcelona burst, damaging the runway.

