Ryanair warns jet fuel supply risk from May

The airline’s CEO, Michael O’Leary, said up to 25% of the carrier’s fuel supply could be at risk during May and June if supply routes remain affected. He added that the outlook depends heavily on whether the Strait of Hormuz reopens and regional tensions ease, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Industry data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) suggests that around 25% to 30% of Europe’s jet fuel demand is linked to supplies originating from the Persian Gulf, making the region highly exposed to disruptions.

O’Leary noted that if the conflict de-escalates and shipping routes return to normal, there would be no immediate risk to supply. However, if disruptions continue, airlines could face tighter fuel availability and rising costs.

Despite the warning, Ryanair said it has not reduced flight schedules, as current fuel supplies remain secure. However, the airline acknowledged that higher fuel prices could push airfares up in the coming months.

The company also highlighted that it has already hedged a large portion of its fuel needs, which may help soften the impact compared to less-protected carriers.