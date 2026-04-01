Tesla sales surge 178% in Norway in March
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Tesla registrations in Norway surged in March, rising 178% year-on-year as demand for electric vehicles continued to strengthen in the Nordic market.
Data from vehicle registration tracker OFV showed that 6,150 new Tesla cars were registered during the month, marking a significant increase compared to the same period last year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The sharp rise highlights renewed momentum for Tesla in one of Europe’s most EV-friendly countries, where electric vehicles account for a large share of new car sales.
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The figures underscore Tesla’s continued dominance in Norway’s premium EV segment, despite increasing competition in the European electric car market.
By Aysel Mammadzada