Tesla sales surge 178% in Norway in March

Data from vehicle registration tracker OFV showed that 6,150 new Tesla cars were registered during the month, marking a significant increase compared to the same period last year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The sharp rise highlights renewed momentum for Tesla in one of Europe’s most EV-friendly countries, where electric vehicles account for a large share of new car sales.

The figures underscore Tesla’s continued dominance in Norway’s premium EV segment, despite increasing competition in the European electric car market.