S Korea authorities at President Yoon's residence to execute arrest warrant (PHOTO)

Members of the Presidential Security Service gather behind the entrance of the official residence of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, as authorities, including the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, are seeking

South Korean authorities investigating impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol were at his official residence on Wednesday to execute an arrest warrant over insurrection accusations related to his Dec. 3 martial law declaration, News.az reports citing Yonhap.

Investigators were foiled on Jan. 3 from serving the first ever arrest warrant issued against a sitting South Korean president after a standoff with hundreds of presidential security agents and military guards.

