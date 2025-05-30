S. Korea greenlights satellite internet from SpaceX, OneWeb

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea has granted approval for U.S.-based SpaceX and U.K.-based OneWeb to offer satellite internet services within the country, the Ministry of Science and ICT announced on Friday.

The government approved three separate cross-border supply agreements: one between SpaceX and Starlink Korea; a second between Hanwha Systems Co. and OneWeb; and a third between KT Sat and OneWeb, the ministry stated, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

To advance its Starlink service, SpaceX has established a local subsidiary, Starlink Korea.

"The approval comes after reviewing three key factors: the potential for stable service provision, the expected impact on the domestic telecommunications market and consumer protection," the ministry said.

Local frequencies became available for Starlink and OneWeb following a recent revision to the Radio Waves Act.

As for the launch timeline, the ministry said services could begin as early as June or later this year.

Starlink offers high-speed, low-latency internet service worldwide via a constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

Under South Korean law, foreign companies must sign a supply agreement with a domestic telecommunications operator to offer communications network services in the country.

Once implemented, LEO satellite communication services will enable high-speed internet access in areas with traditionally poor connectivity as well as on ships and aircraft, where only low-speed satellite connections are currently available, the ministry said.

The maritime sector, in particular, is expected to benefit significantly. Crews on long-haul voyages will gain access to over-the-top (OTT) media services and video calls, marking a major improvement in seafarers' welfare and communication options.

To compete with early movers, South Korea announced plans last year to launch two domestically developed LEO satellites using sixth-generation (6G) communication technology by 2030.

LEO satellites, orbiting between 300 and 1,500 kilometers above Earth, can provide high-speed, low-latency communication due to their proximity to the planet, compared with geostationary satellites.

The government plans to invest a total of 320 billion won (US$234 million) over six years through 2030 in the development project. It expects the global LEO satellite internet service market to grow to 740 trillion won by 2040.

News.Az