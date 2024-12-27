S. Korea's ex-defense minister indicted on insurrection charges in martial law probe

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean prosecutors on Friday indicted former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun under detention on charges of insurrection over his alleged role in the short-lived imposition of martial law this month.

Kim, who was arrested earlier this month, is accused of engaging in "essential" activities for an insurrection and abusing his power through President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap. It marked the prosecution's first indictment on the case.The special prosecution team handling the case detailed the various allegations against Kim as it announced his indictment, accusing him of holding discussions about martial law with Yoon since early this year.Prosecutors accused Kim of deploying troops from various units, including the Capital Defense Command, to the National Assembly during martial law to prevent lawmakers from voting to reject Yoon's declaration.As troops were at the National Assembly, Yoon called Lee Jin-woo, commander of the Capital Defense Command, and ordered him to "break open doors and drag out" lawmakers, according to prosecutors.Prosecutors also accused Kim of ordering Yeo In-hyung, chief of the Defense Counterintelligence Command, to arrest and detain around a dozen people, including National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, then ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon and main opposition Democratic Party leader Rep. Lee Jae-myung.Kim also allegedly sent troops to the offices of the National Election Commission, where some of them attempted to take out the election watchdog's servers. Prosecutors said they discovered that the police's National Office of Investigation and the defense ministry's investigation unit were involved in the arrest efforts.Prosecutors have determined that Kim's actions amount to having an intent to subvert the Constitution and creating a riot -- a condition for an insurrection charge.Prosecutors also believe Yoon held discussions with Kim about an emergency martial law over multiple occasions since at least March this year and that actual preparations began last month.

News.Az