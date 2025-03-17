S. Korean, US militaries conduct underground combat drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean and U.S. troops on Monday conducted joint drills simulating subterranean combat in North Korean tunnels, the South's Army said, as the allies seek to enhance readiness against the North's military threats.

The four-day drills began earlier in the day at a training ground in Paju, about 30 kilometers north of Seoul, mobilizing some 370 troops as part of the allies' ongoing annual Freedom Shield exercise, according to the Army, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The drills, led by the Ground Operations Command, were designed to train troops on combat tactics in North Korean underground facilities in the event of a war. The reclusive regime is believed to operate a complex network of tunnels to conceal its military facilities and protect against air strikes.

The Army has recently sought to better prepare for subterranean warfare, establishing a Special Maneuvers Support Brigade in 2019 and training specialized troops to operate in underground facilities.

The Army said this week's drills will train troops to utilize explosives to trap the enemy inside tunnels as well as small-sized drones, including the U.S. military's Black Hornet, to conduct reconnaissance operations.

North Korea has long denounced the allies' joint exercises as rehearsals for an invasion, while South Korea and the U.S. have maintained that such drills are defensive in nature.

Based on a scenario of an all-out war, the Freedom Shield is scheduled to end Thursday.

News.Az