Senate approves TSA funding amid DHS standoff

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Senate has approved a funding package to pay Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents and most Department of Homeland Security (DHS) operations, but left out immigration enforcement funding at the center of a prolonged political standoff.

The measure, passed unanimously, now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration. Lawmakers say the deal could help ease mounting disruptions at airports caused by the funding lapse, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

John Thune said the agreement would allow “a lot of the government” to reopen, though more negotiations are expected. Meanwhile, Chuck Schumer argued the outcome could have been reached earlier and vowed continued efforts to impose stricter oversight on immigration enforcement.

The package funds key agencies including the TSA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Coast Guard. However, it excludes funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and certain border operations, which remain politically contentious.

The funding gap has already impacted airport operations across the United States, with long security lines and staff shortages reported. Thousands of TSA workers have missed shifts during the impasse, with some leaving their jobs altogether due to delayed pay.

Donald Trump said he would sign an order to ensure TSA agents are paid immediately, aiming to reduce what he described as “chaos at the airports.”

The dispute stems from broader disagreements over immigration policy, with Democrats pushing for stricter limits on enforcement practices, while Republicans seek full funding for deportation operations.

As the House prepares to review the bill, uncertainty remains over whether lawmakers can reach a broader agreement to fully fund the Department of Homeland Security and resolve the ongoing disruption.

News.Az