S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow futures edge higher after strong April gains

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US stock futures moved slightly higher on Friday morning, extending momentum from a strong rally that sent major indexes to fresh record highs and wrapped up a standout April for equities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM=F) rose about 0.2%, while those tied to the S&P 500 (ES=F) added roughly 0.1%. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 (NQ=F) traded just above the flat line.

In Thursday’s regular trading session, equities advanced broadly across the board.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed more than 790 points, or 1.6%, while the S&P 500 gained just over 1%, closing above 7,200 for the first time in its history. The Nasdaq Composite added nearly 0.9% and also reached a new record high.

In after-hours trading, shares of Apple rose about 3% following stronger-than-expected fiscal second-quarter earnings. The report was supported by solid iPhone demand and continued growth in China.

Market sentiment has been lifted this week by a resilient first-quarter earnings season and easing geopolitical concerns in the Middle East. Despite recent volatility linked to tensions involving the US and Iran, all three major indexes have rebounded sharply and are now trading well above their levels at the start of 2026.

Investors are now turning their attention to a new wave of corporate earnings due before Friday’s market open. Key reports include Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and Moderna.

News.Az