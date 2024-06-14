S. Korea, US, Japan plan to hold 1st trilateral multidomain exercise

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea, the United States and Japan are preparing to hold what would be their first trilateral multidomain exercise as early as this month, military sources said Friday, amid joint efforts to bolster security cooperation against North Korean threats, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The exercise comes in the face of North Korea's continued provocations and Russian President Vladimir Putin's impending visit to the North, which experts fear could deepen their military cooperation beyond arms transactions.Discussions are under way on involving the Theodore Roosevelt, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, for the exercise, with details, such as the schedule and the scale of the drills, yet to be confirmed, the sources said.South Korea, the U.S. and Japan agreed to launch the exercise, named Freedom Edge, during their three-way talks held on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference earlier this month. It takes its name from key bilateral exercises the U.S. holds with the Asian neighbors -- Freedom Shield with South Korea and Keen Edge with Japan.Under the agreement, the exercise will take place across various domains, including air, maritime, underwater and cyber.In April, the three countries held a two-day naval exercise involving the USS Theodore Roosevelt in efforts to improve their joint operability against North Korea's evolving threats.

