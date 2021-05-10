Yandex metrika counter

Sadiq Khan re-elected London mayor

Sadiq Khan won a second term as London mayor on Saturday.

He was expected to win by a landslide but the result was much closer than expected.

Khan won 1,206,034 votes, 55.2%. Rival Conservative candidate Shaun Bailey won 977,601 votes, or 44.8%. Turnout was 42.2%.

His victory comes as votes continue to be counted elsewhere after polls were held earlier this week.

The “Super Thursday” elections were for local councils across the UK as well as Welsh and Scottish parliamentary elections, mayoral elections in England, and the by-election in Hartlepool.

The elections have proved difficult for the main opposition, the center-left Labour Party that has lost seats to the incumbent center-right Conservative Party.

