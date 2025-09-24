Yandex metrika counter

Safety mechanism caused Trump escalator malfunction, UN says

Safety mechanism caused Trump escalator malfunction, UN says
An escalator used by Donald Trump abruptly stopped because of a safety mechanism that may have been triggered by his videographer, the United Nations has said, News.az reports citing BBC.

The videographer had been travelling backwards up the escalator to capture the US president's arrival with First Lady Melania Trump and "may have inadvertently triggered the safety function" upon reaching the top, a UN spokesperson said.

Trump jokingly referred to the incident during his Tuesday speech at the UN building, saying: "If the First Lady wasn't in great shape, she would've fallen."

The White House had raised concerns that someone deliberately stopped the escalator as the couple were stepping on.


