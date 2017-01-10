Salaries and pensions should be increased again - President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Solution of social issues was priority in 2016.

President Ilham Aliyev made the remarks at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Jan. 10, dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of 2016 and objectives for the future, APA reported.

He said that the salaries were increased 7 percent, pensions 8 percent and should be increased again. According to the president, differentiation of utility services is based on the principle of social justice and interests of middle class were taken into account: “As a part of social policy, 485 schools have been repaired, 29 schools and 41 medical institutions have been built. Improvement of IDPs’ welfare was priority”.

The head of state also noted that number of ASAN Service centers reached 11: “These centers have received 13,000,000 appeals so far and number of services provided has been increased”.

News.Az

