Samples of ballots for presidential election presented in Turkey

Turkey's High Electoral Board (YSK) has presented samples of ballots for the presidential election scheduled for June 24, Turkish media reported.

The name of the presidential candidate Muharrem Ince from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) was placed in the first place in the bulletin in accordance with the alphabetical order, while the name of Dogu Perincek from the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi) was placed the last.

The incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Meral Aksener from the recently created Good Party (Iyi Parti), Temel Karamollaoglu from the Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi), Muharrem Ince from the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Dogu Perincek from the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi), Vecdet Oz from the Justice Party (Adalet Partisi) and Selahattin Demirtas from the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) are running for the post of Turkish president.

On June 24, the elections of MPs will be held in Turkey simultaneously with the presidential election.

