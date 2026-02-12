Yandex metrika counter

Samsung begins shipping next-gen HBM4 chips
Samsung Electronics announced on Thursday that it has started shipping its latest high-bandwidth memory chips, known as HBM4, to customers.

The move comes as the company accelerates efforts to close the gap with competitors in the race to supply advanced semiconductors essential for artificial intelligence applications, including chipsets used by Nvidia, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Samsung stated that it is the first company to mass-produce and deliver HBM4 chips to the market.


