Samsung Galaxy S26, Buds 4 debut today - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Samsung is officially unveiling the Galaxy S26 series at its annual Galaxy Unpacked event today, alongside the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro.

The S26 lineup includes three models: the standard Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra, featuring design upgrades, AI-powered features, and premium hardware. The new earbuds are designed to pair seamlessly with the S26 series for an enhanced mobile experience, News.Az reports, citing Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event.

The Unpacked keynote begins at 1 PM ET (11:30 PM IST), streaming live on Samsung’s official YouTube channel.

As the first major Android flagship launch of the year, the Galaxy S26 series is expected to set trends for other premium smartphones, from AI-driven performance to display innovations.

This year’s event comes amid rising memory chip prices, fueled by the global AI boom and demand for high-performance data centers.

News.Az