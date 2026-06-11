Upcoming Altman-Samsung talks signal new push in global AI race

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OpenAI CEO OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman is expected to travel to South Korea next week for meetings with executives of Samsung focused on cooperation in artificial intelligence, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

Altman, who is scheduled to visit the office of Samsung in the southern part of Seoul on Monday, is expected to deliver a lecture covering AI technologies as well as strategies related to AI-driven workplace innovation, Yonhap reported.

The upcoming visit will mark Altman’s first trip to South Korea in approximately eight months.

During his previous visit in October, he held separate meetings with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won.

Following those meetings, Altman signed letters of intent with both companies aimed at advancing the development of core global artificial intelligence infrastructure.

News.Az