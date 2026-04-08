Samsung launches 2026 Bespoke AI WindFree air conditioner lineup in India

Samsung has launched the Bespoke AI WindFree Pro lineup of air conditioners in India. Positioned above the , it now stands as the brand’s flagship AC lineup in the country.

Samsung has launched the 2026 lineup of Bespoke AI WindFree air conditioners in India. It offers 23 models across various capacities and energy ratings, News.Az reports, citing Sammobile.

It also has models with a 4-star energy efficiency rating, a first for the South Korean tech giant in the country, at least in recent times.