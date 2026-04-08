Samsung launches 2026 Bespoke AI WindFree air conditioner lineup in India
Samsung has launched the Bespoke AI WindFree Pro lineup of air conditioners in India. Positioned above the , it now stands as the brand’s flagship AC lineup in the country.
Samsung has launched the 2026 lineup of Bespoke AI WindFree air conditioners in India. It offers 23 models across various capacities and energy ratings, News.Az reports, citing Sammobile.
It also has models with a 4-star energy efficiency rating, a first for the South Korean tech giant in the country, at least in recent times.
Samsung says that the prices of the new models start from INR 32,490. It will make them available to purchase from its official online store and authorised offline and online outlets, including Amazon and Flipkart. While the brand has not shared model numbers and capacities, it has revealed their features.
As the name of these ACs suggests, they offer the WindFree mode. It sends cold air through thousands of holes to produce a dispersed and gentle flow of air, preventing cold drafts of air from hitting your body, which offers better comfort. Along with that, they also come with AI Energy Mode, AI Fast Cooling, Away Care, Smart Forward, SmartThings support, Welcome Cooling, WindFree Cooling+, and much more. Samsung is offering the new models with a 5-year comprehensive warranty and a 10-year warranty on their compressors.
Commenting on the launch of the 2026 lineup of Bespoke AI ACs in India, Samsung India’s Vice President, Ghufran Alam, said, “With our new Bespoke AI WindFree air conditioner lineup, we have redefined home cooling by delivering true comfort that goes beyond cooling. Consumers get up to 30% energy savings through AI Energy Mode, smart connectivity via SmartThings, and preventive maintenance with SmartThings Home Care. Our new range reflects Samsung’s commitment to innovation that addresses the challenges of India’s climate.”
By Leyla Şirinova