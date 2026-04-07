Tesla’s huge sales spike in Korea shows what EV buyers still want

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Tesla cut prices on certain Model 3 and Model Y variants in South Korea, and sales surged 330% year-over-year in March.

The lower prices likely don’t tell the whole story—as last March was the height of the anti-Elon backlash—but this suggests cutting prices can still significantly spur sales, News.az reports.

Sales have been falling for Tesla around most of the world for the last year, although they do seem to be rebounding.

Yonhap, citing the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA), said Tesla recorded 11,130 registrations in March, up from 2,591 a year earlier. KAIDA says the Model Y, Model 3 Long Range, and Model 3 were the three best-selling imported models for the month. KAIDA also said that imported EV registrations totaled 16,249 in March, meaning Tesla alone accounted for roughly 69% of that total.

This means Tesla remains well ahead of BYD, which entered the Korean market around a year ago and sold 1,664 vehicles in March. According to Reuters, Tesla also appears to have outsold Hyundai’s EV tally in its home market. Hyundai said it sold 7,809 EVs in South Korea in March (up 38%), though that figure is not directly comparable to Tesla’s registration total.

Tesla’s rebound is not limited to Korea. In March, its registrations jumped 315.1% in Germany (without any price cuts in the last year) and 203% in France, reaching 9,569 units. Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Belgium also posted strong gains of 178%, 144%, 96%, and 89%, respectively, per Reuters. But the picture is not uniformly positive, with registrations still down in the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Reuters reported that Tesla’s lower prices sparked fresh competition among EV makers in Korea, suggesting the market is prone to volatility and highly price-sensitive. That's likely why it has reacted so strongly to these price cuts.

Though manufacturers talk a lot about the features and benefits of software-defined and dedicated EV platforms, the news from Korea suggests that the biggest benefit to customers comes from lowering prices. Making electric cars cheaper seems to be the way to go if manufacturers are chasing volume, though cutting unit prices will eat into their profit margins.

All manufacturers need to balance what buyers are willing to pay with what they can realistically deliver at that price. With its lead in software-defined vehicles, which are cheaper to produce, and its unmatched scale for its core models, Tesla has a key advantage here. If other companies manage to cut prices without removing the features customers demand, sales will improve. But making that possible is the big challenge in today's auto industry, and not everyone will be up to it.

News.Az