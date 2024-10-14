Samsung reveals final design of Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to Get Galaxy Z Fold 6-Style Camera BlockThere are only three months left until the official announcement of the Galaxy S25 series, and there are already many leaks about the upcoming smartphone, News.Az reports citing Sammobile .
Of particular interest are the details about the design and specifications of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the top device in the new series. Many of the missing details, as SamMobile writes, were revealed in recent posts on social networks by the famous insider Ice Universe.
According to him, the design of the Galaxy S25 Ultra cameras will resemble the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 cameras. This means that there will be black rings around the camera lenses in the form of concentric circles. The camera placement will remain the same as in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
According to previous reports, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be equipped with a quad camera on the back panel. It will feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with autofocus, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel super-telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. The phone is also expected to feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera, similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
In addition, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is likely to feature a titanium frame on the side and a Gorilla Glass panel on the front. Leaked renders have shown that the phone will have curved corners, which is contrary to Samsung's design philosophy for the past three years. These curved corners will make the phone more comfortable to hold, according to SamMobile.
The phone is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which is expected to be announced in the next few days. According to previous reports, it will also come with 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of internal storage.