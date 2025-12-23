Samsung’s Harman to buy ZF Group's ADAS business for $1.77B

+ ↺ − 16 px

Samsung Electronics announced on Tuesday that its subsidiary Harman International has agreed to acquire the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) business of German automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen for 1.5 billion euros ($1.77 billion).

The acquisition will enable Harman to gain ADAS-related technologies and products, including front-facing vehicle cameras and ADAS controllers, marking a full-scale entry into the rapidly growing ADAS market, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

ADAS technologies use cameras and sensors to monitor the surrounding environment, such as lanes, distances to other vehicles, and pedestrians, to assist in safe driving.

Samsung noted that the market for ADAS and central vehicle controllers is expected to grow from 62.6 trillion won ($42.18 billion) in 2025 to 97.4 trillion won in 2030.

This acquisition follows Samsung’s major deal in May to acquire German cooling system maker FlaktGroup for 1.5 billion euros. The company expects the Harman-ZF transaction to close sometime in 2026.

News.Az