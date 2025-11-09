Yandex metrika counter

San Ramon rattled by series of magnitude-3.7 earthquakes

  • World
  • Share
San Ramon rattled by series of magnitude-3.7 earthquakes

The tremors occurred back-to-back on Sunday morning.

Two magnitude-3.7 earthquakes struck southeast San Ramon starting at 9:38 a.m. Sunday, News.Az reports citing the Mercury News.

The pair of stronger quakes shook the East Bay in quick succession and were followed by two smaller ones — a 3.0 and a 2.9. The shaking was felt as far north as Concord and as far east as Pleasanton.

There were no immediate reports of damage in the surrounding area.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      