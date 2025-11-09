San Ramon rattled by series of magnitude-3.7 earthquakes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The tremors occurred back-to-back on Sunday morning.

Two magnitude-3.7 earthquakes struck southeast San Ramon starting at 9:38 a.m. Sunday, News.Az reports citing the Mercury News.

The pair of stronger quakes shook the East Bay in quick succession and were followed by two smaller ones — a 3.0 and a 2.9. The shaking was felt as far north as Concord and as far east as Pleasanton.

There were no immediate reports of damage in the surrounding area.

