Santorini, Greece's volcanic island, continues to experience earthquake activity

Earthquakes have continued to shake Greece’s volcanic island of Santorini, occurring every few minutes throughout the night and into Wednesday.

Authorities have bolstered their emergency plans in case the hundreds of tremors over the past few days are a harbinger of a larger quake to come, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias said during an emergency meeting with security officials, scientists and the Prime Minister in Athens that a coast guard vessel and a military landing craft were in the wider area as a contingency should an evacuation be required.

“We are obliged to draw up scenarios for better and for worse regarding the prolonged seismic activity,” Mr Kikilias said during the meeting, which was televised live.

Predicting earthquakes is not scientifically possible, and experts cannot yet determine definitively whether the seismic activity between the islands of Santorini and Amorgos could be a precursor to a significantly larger earthquake, or is part of an earthquake swarm that could continue shaking the area with small or moderate intensity quakes for weeks or even months.

“I understand the fear of what it means at the moment to be on a Santorini that is constantly moving,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, as he called on residents to remain calm and follow authorities’ instructions.

Rescue crews with a sniffer dog and drones have been deployed on Santorini as a precaution since Sunday, while authorities have banned access to several coastal areas and ordered schools on several islands to shut for the week.

Public events on Santorini have been banned, and local authorities were restricting access to clifftop areas that are among the biggest tourist draws to the island.

There are fears that the smaller quakes may point towards a larger one yet to come (AP) (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Thousands of residents and visitors have already left Santorini, frightened by the hundreds of earthquakes measuring between magnitude 3 and magnitude 5 that have struck the area since the weekend.

Ferry lines and commercial airlines have added flights and ships to their schedules this week to accommodate the increased demand.

However, ferry services were disrupted on Wednesday due to rough weather.

The quakes, which all have epicentres beneath the seabed between Santorini and the Amorgos, have so far caused no injuries or major damage, although limited rockslides and cracks in some older buildings have been reported on Santorini.

Greece lies in a highly seismically active part of the world and earthquakes are frequent. But it is extremely rare for any part of the country to experience such an intense barrage of frequent earthquakes.

