Sarah Snook and Nicole Scherzinger win big at Tony Awards

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Succession" star Sarah Snook and singer Nicole Scherzinger were among the standout winners at Sunday’s Tony Awards, celebrating the best of Broadway.

Scherzinger was named best actress in a musical for her role as faded film star Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, Jamie Lloyd's minimalist reboot of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, News.Az reprots, citing BBC.

In an emotional acceptance speech, Scherzinger reflected on her recent Broadway success, which came two decades after shooting to fame with the Pussycat Dolls.

"Growing up, I always felt like I didn't belong, but you all have made me feel like I belong and I have come home, at last," she said. "If there's anyone out there who feels like they don't belong or your time hasn't come, don't give up."

Photo: Reuters

She added: "Just keep on giving and giving because the world needs your love and your light now more than ever. This is a testament that love always wins."

The singer and former X Factor judge won the same prize at the UK equivalent of the Tonys, the Olivier Awards, for her performance in the show's original West End run.

She said it had been an "honour" to work with composer Lord Lloyd Webber, and paid tribute to Lloyd, saying: "You saw in me what no one else did. You have given us all new ways to dream and you have changed my life forever."

Scherzinger also sang As If We Never Said Goodbye during the ceremony, a performance that was introduced by Glenn Close, who played Desmond in Sunset Boulevard when it played on Broadway in 1995.

The Tony Awards, hosted by Wicked star Cynthia Erivo at Radio City Music Hall in New York, celebrate the best in US theatre, and particularly Broadway.

Photo: Reuters

Snook also repeated her Olivier win, taking best leading actress in a play, for performing all 26 roles in a one-woman stage adaptation of Oscar Wilde's novel The Picture of Dorian Gray.

In her acceptance speech, the actress said: "This means so much for a little Australian girl to be here on Broadway.

"[The Picture of Dorian Gray] is billed as a one-person show, but I don't feel alone any night that I do this show. There are so many people on stage making it work and behind the stage making it work."

Other winners included Maybe Happy Ending, about two outdated robots who find connection. It took home best musical, while its star Darren Criss, who previously appeared in Glee, also won an acting prize.

"I have such immense pride to get to be part of this notably diverse, exquisite Broadway season this year," he said.

Paying tribute to his wife, he added: "Your love and your support for me and our beautiful children, combined with the miracle of working on something as magical as Maybe Happy Ending, has been and will always be award enough."

Purpose, about an African-American family who reunite in Chicago, was named best play, a month after winning the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Meanwhile, Cole Escola was named best actor in a play for Oh Mary!, a one-act reimagining of Abraham Lincoln's assassination through the eyes of his wife - a raging alcoholic who dreams of life as a cabaret star.

Sunset Boulevard also won best musical revival, while Eureka Day, about a school in California which must confront its vaccination policy after an outbreak of mumps among the pupils, won best revival of a play.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a stage adaptation of the hit Netflix show, and Buena Vista Social Club, which tells the story of the Cuban musical group, were among the other winners.

The biggest winners:

6 - Maybe Happy Ending

4 - Buena Vista Social Club

3 - Sunset Boulevard, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

2 - Purpose, Oh Mary!, The Picture of Dorian Gray

British actor Jak Malone was named best featured actor in a musical - the Tonys equivalent of the supporting actor prize - for Operation Mincemeat, the story of the British plot to fool the Nazis during World War Two.

Elsewhere in the ceremony, Erivo was joined on stage by singer Sara Bareilles for a rendition of Tomorrow from the musical Annie, in tribute to those in the theatre community who had died throughout the year. The song's composer, Charles Strouse, died last month.

Presenters at the event included Samuel L Jackson, Oprah Winfrey, Ben Stiller and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The original cast of Hamilton reunited to perform a rapturously received medley, to celebrate the show's 10th anniversary.

In the last year, a string of new shows and stars drew 14.7 million people to Broadway performances, grossing $1.89bn (£1.39bn) at the box office.

Tony Awards: The main winners

Best musical WINNER: Maybe Happy Ending

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical Best play WINNER: Purpose

English

The Hills of California

John Proctor is the Villain

Oh, Mary! Best revival of a play WINNER: Eureka Day

Romeo + Juliet

Our Town

Yellow Face Best revival of a musical WINNER: Sunset Boulevard

Floyd Collins

Gypsy

Pirates! The Penzance Musical Best actress in a musical WINNER: Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her Best actor in a musical WINNER: Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Tom Francis, Sunset Boulevard

Jonathan Groff, Just in Time

James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins Best actress in a play WINNER: Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose

Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain Best actor in a play WINNER: Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck

Jon Michael Hill, Purpose

Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face

Harry Lennix, Purpose

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow Best direction of a musical WINNER: Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending

Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club

David Cromer, Dead Outlaw

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Boulevard Best direction of a play WINNER: Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!

Knud Adams, English

Sam Mendes, The Hills of California

Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain

Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray Best supporting actress in a musical WINNER: Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club

Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw

Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time

Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

Joy Woods, Gypsy Best supporting actor in a musical WINNER: Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, SMASH

Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw

Danny Burstein, Gypsy

Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins Best supporting actress in a play WINNER: Kara Young, Purpose

Tala Ashe, English

Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day

Marjan Neshat, English

Fina Strazza, John Proctor is the Villain Best supporting actor in a play WINNER: Francis Jue, Yellow Face

Glenn Davis, Purpose

Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor is the Villain

Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross

Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!

News.Az