Sargsyan: Armenia ready to outcompete other tomato suppliers for Russia

Armenia is ready to compete and even outcompete the current tomato suppliers on the Russian market.

"By all means," Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said answering the question whether Armenia is ready or not to outcompete the well-known producers out of the Russian market.

According to Spayka company, the biggest Armenian producer of fruits and vegetables, in 2016-2017 the export of hothouse tomatoes from Armenia to Russia grew to 30,000 tonnes per year.

"You see, when there are problems for some, it becomes an advantage for others. We made use of it last year. And Russia also develops this sphere (tomato-growing). But the market is so big that the growth in the number of players

