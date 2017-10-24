Sargsyan: You either negotiate or shoot

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia does not intend to solve the Karabakh problem by military means at this stage, it has no such goal.

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan stated this at the meeting dedicated to the start of a new training program at the National Defense Research University of Armenia, Oxu.Az reports citing the presidential press service.

Sargsyan said that the peaceful settlement of the problem should, along with other conditions, exclude any military threat to the population of Nagorno Karabakh occupied by Armenia.

"This conflict really does not have a military solution. Therefore, it is impossible to shoot with one hand and to negotiate with other to solve the conflict. You either negotiate or shoot, we are ready for both cases," S. Sargsyan stressed.

According to him, the talks should take place in an atmosphere of mutual trust and in the conditions of mutual non-use of weapons.

News.Az

News.Az