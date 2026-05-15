French carrier Charles de Gaulle to arrive near Strait of Hormuz soon

French carrier Charles de Gaulle to arrive near Strait of Hormuz soon

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French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle will soon arrive near the Strait of Hormuz, France's minister delegate for the armed forces said on Friday amid rising tensions in the Gulf region, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

The French aircraft carrier is “advancing into the Arabian Sea” and is already “in the area,” Alice Rufo stated.

“It is advancing into the Arabian Sea; it is in the area,” Rufo said, referring to the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle.

Regional tensions have intensified since the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory actions by Tehran against Israel and US allies in the Gulf, as well as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but negotiations in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a fixed deadline.

Since April 13, the United States has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

News.Az