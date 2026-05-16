Russian drone strike damages Kharkiv metro entrances

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A Russian drone strike hit central Kharkiv early Friday, damaging metro entrances, public transport infrastructure and injuring a civilian, local officials said.

According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the drone struck a road in the city’s Shevchenkivskyi district on the morning of May 16, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The attack damaged two metro exits, overhead electric transport lines, a trolleybus and a public transport stop. One resident was injured in the strike.

Explosions were also reported across Kharkiv overnight as Russian forces launched additional attacks on other parts of the city.

Officials said a Shahed drone targeted the Kholodnohirskyi district shortly after midnight. Later, further strikes hit the Osnovianskyi district at around 1:23 a.m. and 1:39 a.m. local time.

One woman suffered an acute stress reaction as a result of the overnight attacks, authorities said.

Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities have continued in recent days. On May 15, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia, prompting emergency evacuations by patrol police.

The same day, a commuter train in the Zaporizhzhia region was struck by a kamikaze drone while in motion. The drone exploded near one of the train carriages, injuring two passengers.

News.Az